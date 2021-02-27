Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert addresses takeover rumours with ITV Anglia Sports Correspondent Donovan Blake

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert didn't shy away from questions amid rumours circulating over a possible takeover of the club.

And the Blues boss gave his opinion on what would happen if there was a change of ownership at Portman Road.

On the eve of Town's SkyBet EFL League One game with Doncaster (February 26), 'The Athletic' reported that Town's owner Marcus Evans was braced for a possible deal to sell to a consortium of American investors, led by Los-Angeles based businessman Brett Johnson.

They also speculated that manager Lambert would be replaced by former Wigan boss Paul Cook.

Ipswich were unable to comment on the story but insisted Mr Evans is not actively looking to sell the club.

Speaking after Town's 2-1 win today (February 27), Lambert told reporters he was aware of the rumours, but knew little more.

I guess Marcus is the guy to ask. He's the one who's always said he'd do what's best for the football club, if someone comes in and wants to invest. I know that 99 per cent, when a takeover happens then I'm not here. So we have to wait and see.