Pair fined after travelling 120 miles from Hull to Hunstanton for walk

A man and woman who travelled more than 100 miles for a walk on the North Norfolk coast have been fined after breaking lockdown rules.

The pair travelled from Hull to Hunstanton last weekend.

Norfolk police handed out 87 fines last weekend - 39 of them in Hunstanton.

Officers also handed out a fine to a man who travelled from Northamptonshire to walk his dogs, two men from Bury St Edmunds who went to film a music video and a woman from Melton Mowbray who travelled to visit the beach.

A fine was also given to a man who travelled from Northamptonshire to Norwich to visit family and then to Great Yarmouth to see different family members.

A group who travelled from Wisbech to Waxham to walk on the beach with their children and a man who travelled from Cambridge to stay at his second home in Norwich were also issued a fixed penalty notice.

Norfolk Police issued the fixed penalty notices and 98 warnings last weekend

Almost 100 warnings were also issued last weekend, as police continue to patrol beauty spots and coastal areas.

People are being urged not to breach lockdown rules, as the weather improves.

Temporary Superintendent Nathan Clark said the Prime Minister's roadmap announcement offered new confidence "but the stay at home rules still applied."

"Communities in Norfolk have done a great job sticking to the rules, which is reflected in the lowering infection rates, and it’s really important we continue to follow the rules and guidelines to make sure it stays that way", he said.