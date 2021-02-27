Two teenagers and a man charged after boy stabbed in Norwich

Two teenagers and one man have been charged after a teenager boy was stabbed in Norwich.

Police were called to Aylmer Tower in Lefroy Road at 3:15pm on Tuesday. The victim, who is 17, suffered serious injuries, and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Officers initially arrested five people in relation to the incident.

Allan Moss, who is 18, and lives in Woodside Road, and two teenage boys aged 15 and 16 (who cannot be named for legal reasons) were each charged with grievous bodily harm. They appeared before magistrates in Norwich on Thursday.