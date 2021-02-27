Weekend Football Preview

Norwich City Head Coach Daniel Farke on squad management and Wycombe's bravery

It's a Sunday lunchtime kick-off for Norwich City as they look to maintain their grip on the SkyBet EFL Championship title race.

Their lead at the top could be cut by the time they face Wycombe Wanderers, but Head Coach Daniel Farke is concentrating on what his team can do at Adams Park to maintain their promotion push.

And Wycombe's 1-0 victory over Reading, finishing with ten men, is a reminder of what a threat they still pose despite sitting bottom and eight points short of safety.

I like their attitude and their mindset. They are brave. of course they're not the biggest name in this league but they go for it. They go for their style, they don't change too much and don't try to mirror their opponents. They also try to play with offence and try to score goals.

Of course it's a big task for them as a club to stay in this league but although everyone writes them off and they're a few points below the line, they can be there with fantastic results like the win against Reading Daniel Farke, Norwich City Head Coach

Todd Cantwell misses the trip to Adams Park but Farke hopes he can shake-off the calf problem in time for their midweek meeting with Brentford on Wednesday (March 3).

Ahead of Norwich's Sunday encounter, Luton Town have a chance to address their recent form, which has cause a ripple of concern among supporters.

A stoppage time equaliser by Millwall last time out denied the Hatters their first league home win since late December.

But manager Nathan Jones says they're in a better position points-wise compared to the same stage last season, as they prepare for Sheffield Wednesday's visit.

We're fourteen points better of than what we were this point last year. So if we manage to finish the season like we did from this point on, it would be a magnificent position. So it shows we're progressing. But what I'd like to do on the weekend is probably to settle everyone down because there's a couple of panic merchants about. Nathan Jones, Luton Town manager

Takeover speculation has overshadowed the thoughts of Ipswich Town supporters ahead of Saturday's League One encounter with promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers.

'The Athletic' reports that Town's owner Marcus Evans is braced for a possible deal to sell to a consortium of American investors, led by Los-Angeles based businessman Brett Johnson. They also speculate that manager Paul Lambert would be replaced by former Wigan boss Paul Cook.

With the Blues insisting Mr Evans is not actively looking to sell the club, the news has been cautiously welcomed by Ipswich supporters and podcaster Joe Fairs.

It's definitely a time for change, I think most people expected the manager to be the one to change and were hopeful that would be enough to turn it around, but ultimately 4 out of 5 managers have failed under Marcus Evans so he probably is the overall and ultimate problem even if the manager is failing.

So it's just hopeful a chance for a new broom to come in and have us going up the league rather than down the league which has been all to common in recent years. Joe Fairs, Blue Monday Podcast

Meanwhile Lambert is hoping Town can build on the midweek win at Hull to keep pace in the promotion play-off race, and looks to the developing partnership between James Norwood and on-loan Tottenham striker Troy Parrott.

League One leaders Peterborough United bid for a sixth straight win, while improving the best home record in the division.

Manager Darren Ferguson says the prospect of their opponents Wigan possibly heading to League Two would be 'a disaster' considering their recent Premier League status.

But Ferguson hopes the positive atmosphere generated within the dressing room will lead to a twelfth home league win.

