Former Norwich City manager Glenn Roeder dies aged 65

Former Norwich City boss Glenn Roeder has died at the age of 65 after a lengthy battle with a brain tumour.

Roeder took over as manager of the Canaries in 2007, and managed to comfortably keep them up - despite the fact they were four points adrift at the bottom of the Championship when he joined.

He also famously signed Wes Hoolahan from Blackpool who went on to become a club legend.

However, things soon turned sour and he was sacked 15 months later following an FA Cup defeat to Charlton Athletic.

Later in his career, he worked as a managerial advisor at Stevenage.

A spokesperson for Norwich said in a statement released on Sunday afternoon that everyone at the club was "deeply saddened" to learn of Roeder's death.

Current Canaries goalkeeper Tim Krul, who played under Roeder at Newcastle United, also paid tribute to him on Twitter and thanked him for being "the man who believed in me."

The League Managers Association confirmed that he passed away after a long illness.

"The LMA is so very deeply saddened following the death of member Glenn Roeder, at the age of 65, after a long battle with a brain tumour," the statement read.

"Glenn was a highly respected and much loved member of the coaching fraternity, having managed Gillingham, Watford, West Ham United, Newcastle United and Norwich City, and having served as a coach under Glenn Hoddle for the England national team."

LMA Chief Executive Richard Bevan added: "Glenn achieved so much throughout his lifelong career in the game. After retiring as a player, he became one of the country’s most respected coaches, working across all levels of the professional game, in senior and academy football, and acting as a trusted advisor to many coaches and players.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with Glenn’s wife Faith, his daughter Holly, his sons Will and Joe and all of Glenn’s family and friends at this difficult time."