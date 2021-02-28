Ipswich Town have parted company with manager Paul Lambert by mutual consent, as speculation about a possible takeover continues to gather pace.

The Scot has been under increasing pressure this season, with Town struggling to keep pace with the League One promotion pacesetters.

Earlier this season, a local newspaper called for him to be sacked and fans have been calling for his head for much of the campaign.

However, results have improved in recent weeks, with Saturday's 2-1 win over Doncaster Rovers lifting Ipswich up to eighth and just two points outside the play-offs.

Speaking to ITV News Anglia after the Doncaster game in what turned out to be his final interview, Lambert said that he was "99% certain" he would leave if a change of ownership did materalise.

Lambert has been under intense pressure this season. Credit: PA

A report in The Athletic on Friday suggested that a takeover by a group of American investors, led by businessman Brett Johnson, was close and former Wigan Athletic boss Paul Cook would soon replace Lambert.

The first part of that scenario has now taken place, with Lambert, as well as assistant manager, Stuart Taylor, leaving Portman Road.

In a statement, owner Marcus Evans said that "significant differences of opinion" had led to Lambert's departure.

“I would like to put on record my sincere thanks to Paul and Stuart for their services to Ipswich Town over the last two and half years,” Evans said.

"I have enjoyed a healthy working relationship with Paul in our time together and he has brought a lot of positive aspects to the club.

“It has, however, become clear after holding discussions over the last few days that there are significant differences of opinion as to the order of immediate priorities and we agreed it was best for us to part company. I would like to wish both Paul and Stuart the best in the future.”

Alan Judge celebrates scoring against Doncaster Rovers at Portman Road. Credit: PA

Lambert became the first person to manage both East Anglian clubs when he took charge of Ipswich in 2018, six years after leaving bitter rivals Norwich City who he famously led to back-to-back promotions from League One to the Premier League.

He couldn't save Ipswich from relegation from the Championship during his first season in charge, and Ipswich then finished in a disappointing 11th place in League One the following campaign - their worst league finish since 1953.

Despite that, he was rewarded with a bumper five-year contract in early 2020.

Town started this season brightly, but dropped down the table as they continually failed to get results against the stronger teams in the division.

Ironically, they have started to buck that trend in recent games, with Lambert winning his final two games in charge against Hull City and Doncaster Rovers who both currently occupy play-off spots.

He has also had a tough time health-wise having contracted coronavirus just before Christmas which he admitted nearly led to him being taken to hospital.