'Just a little trim' - Norfolk teenager gets reply after offering PM a haircut

A trainee hairdresser from Norfolk said he was stunned and delighted to get a response from Number 10 after writing to Boris Johnson offering to trim his burgeoning blonde locks.

Jack Jenkins, 19, from Thetford, struggled to practice cutting hair in lockdown and used a trunk full of plastic heads in the absence of models.

He wrote to the Prime Minister inviting him to be a hair model and said he was "shocked" to receive a reply.

The letter, from 10 Downing Street, said: "The Prime Minister greatly appreciates your kind words of support and thoughtful offer to cut his hair.

"I am sure once restrictions are lifted you will have no shortage of models to practice on."

Jack, who studies level two cutting and styling at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds, said: "I watched his style and I thought maybe he does need a little trim.

"I like the suits and everything so maybe just a little trim on the hair, maybe a three on the sides and a trim on top."

His mother Joanne said Jack practiced his cutting and styling techniques on her during lockdown, and also on his 54-year-old father Carl.