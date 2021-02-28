A new large-scale vaccination hub has opened in Norfolk, as those over 60 will be invited to book a Covid jab from this week.

The centre at the old Paddock Road Surgery in Harleston is the latest to open in the county alongside others in Norwich, Kings Lynn, Attleborough and North Walsham.

It will help deliver thousands of vaccines every week, as part of the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history.

More than 40 per cent of Norfolk and Waveney’s most vulnerable patients have now received their first Covid-19 vaccine.

The centres are capable of delivering thousands of vaccines a week.

Almost two million people aged 60 to 63 nationally will be invited to book a jab and letters will start landing on doormats on Monday.

“NHS staff, supported by volunteers and health professionals that have returned to the NHS are doing an incredible job to deliver what it is the largest vaccination programme in our history, at the same time as providing vital services for people who need our care", Melanie Craig, Chief Executive, NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said.

"When you are contacted, please attend your booked appointments. It is vital that you do not attend the old Paddock Road surgery vaccination centre if you do not have an appointment as you will not be able to receive a vaccination.

So far, more than 16.5 million people across England, over a third of the adult population, have received their first jab.