Man wanted in connection with fatal stabbing of teenager in Essex

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of teenager in Essex.

Officers were called following a fight near the Peterboat pub on High Street, Leigh-on-Sea.

An 18-year-old was taken to hospital after being stabbed in the heart around 6pm on Friday. He died a short time later.

Essex police said it was a "targeted attack" and are urgently looking for Alfie Pollard, 17, who has links to Leigh-on-Sea and Southend.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “We urgently need to speak to Alfie Pollard in connection with our investigation.

“I would strongly urge him, or anyone who knows of his whereabouts, to contact police immediately.

“Anybody who is found to be assisting those involved in the violent incident that led to a man’s death on Friday night will be subject of a thorough investigation and could find themselves prosecuted for assisting an offender.”

A 31-year-old man from Westcliff and a 19-year-old man from Rayleigh have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Police are carrying out extra patrols in the area and urged people to speak to them if they saw what happened or had video footage.