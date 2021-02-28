Police urge public to stay local after hundreds visit Norfolk beach

People are being urged to stay local and follow lockdown rules after hundreds visited the Norfolk coast on Saturday.

Police handed out eight fines in Sea Palling, including to people who travelled from Peterborough and Ipswich for a walk on the beach. Around 30 vehicles were parked around the beach area.

Officers say the sunny weather is not an excuse to break Covid restrictions.

Eight people have been fined for breaking lockdown rules after a beach in Norfolk was swamped with visitors. Credit: ITV Anglia

Extra patrols are being carried out in coastal areas and beauty spots.

"We understand people want to enjoy the sunshine, and our beaches are a big attraction in Norfolk, but we need to stay as local as possible and not become complacent as the vaccine programme is rolled out across the county", Sergeant Dave Cooper said.

"We will be carrying out Covid-19 patrols over the weekend and into the coming weeks to ensure we are helping to look after everyone and remain vigilant.”

Last weekend, Norfolk police handed out 87 fines - 39 of them in Hunstanton.

A man and woman who travelled more than 100 miles from Hull for a walk on the North Norfolk coast, were handed a fined after breaking lockdown rules.