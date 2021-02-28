Seal found trapped in plastic on Felixstowe beach

A seal had to be rescued after becoming trapped in plastic rubbish on Felixstowe beach.

The grey seal was spotted by a passerby and the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) were alerted.

Medics had to wait until the tide went down before they could free the seal from the litter that was stuck around his neck.

Watch the seal be released back into the sea. Video by Guy Comber.

The expert team say that the seal was lucky not to have been injured and that he could be released straight back into the sea. They say that litter and plastic pollution on the beaches in Suffolk is becoming an increasing problem and they're asking visitors to dispose of their rubbish properly and if possible, reduce the amount of plastic they use all together. Jo Collins, the Area Co-ordinator for Suffolk and Norfolk BDLMR said: