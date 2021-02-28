Thatched cottage in Essex destroyed after 'accidental' fire

A thatched cottage in Essex has been destroyed after an "accidental" fire.

More than ten crews arrived at the cottage on Wix Road in Bradfield to find around 50 per cent of the roof alight.

"Firefighters have worked incredibly hard to get this fire surrounded and under control. Good progress is continuing to be made", Incident Commander Mark Earwicker said.

"Crews are stripping the thatched material away from the roof to make the fire easier to extinguish.

"Around 60 per cent of the roof has been removed so far, but the process does take some time. We expect firefighting to continue throughout tonight and into tomorrow morning.

More than ten crews were called to the scene. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters have remained at the cottage throughout the weekend, with one crew still at the scene on Sunday morning to eliminate hotspots.

Following a fire investigation, it is believed the fire started accidentally.