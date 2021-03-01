Church gets new roof after 20-tonne lead theft over two years ago

Work has begun to install a new roof at a Bedfordshire church which had 20 tonnes of lead stolen more than two years ago.

The theft happened at the Grade 1 listed All Saint's Church in Houghton Conquest in 2018.

They've raised around £35,000 for a replacement felt roof which is expected to last 40 years.

The new roof is made of felt rather than lead, so it won't be stolen again. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Church Warden Gary Mudd said: "The lead was taken nearly two and half years ago which was a real blow to us.

"Then we had to go into discussions about what we were going to replace it with. Our friends at Heritage England very much wanted lead, but obviously that could be stolen again.

"We've looked at stainless steal which is quite expensive, nearly £100,000 to do, so we've gone for the pragmatic approach with this three layer felt."

Plastic sheeting had to be used inside the church to protect it from water damage. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mr Mudd added: "We've had to suffer having plastic sheeting all over the place, buckets everywhere and that's not really conducive to worship in a sensible fashion.

"Since we've had covid we've not been here all that often, but we've still had to come in and empty the buckets.

"We're just very thankful we'll be able to get back to normal worship and it'll be fine to have concerts, services, weddings and funerals as soon as we're allowed to.

"The roof is being done over the next two or three weeks, so we hope if we're allowed Easter services, we'll have very joyful ones."