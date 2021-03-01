Frustrated shoppers have been left locked out of their cars after their car ignition key fobs stopped working outside a Tesco in Hertfordshire.

Police say they received around 100 reports in three days from people using the Tesco supermarket in on the Old North Road in Royston.

The communications watchdog Ofcom has now launched an inquiry after police officer PC Taranvir Gill attended the Tesco branch to investigate.

PC Gill said, "We wish to reassure residents that we are fully aware of the issues affecting intermittent access to vehicles in this car park.

"If you have any problems accessing your vehicle, please do not panic. We would ask that in the first instance, you go to the Tesco customer service desk and ask to speak to the on-duty manager to make them aware you are having difficulties getting into your vehicle.

"They have the contact details for Ofcom, who are fully up-to-speed with this issue. The Ofcom reference number is 1138558."