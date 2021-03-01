Holidaymakers in the East most positive about a summer getaway in 2021

Holidaymakers in the East of England are the feeling the most positive about booking a trip away this year, compared to anywhere else in England.

A survey by YouGov for online holiday company Porter Travel suggests that more than half of people in the Eastern Counties have already booked or are planning to book a holiday this year despite the pandemic.

That compares to 48% in England as a whole and is the highest positivity rating in the country

54% People in East of England have already booked or planning to book a holiday in 2021

This comes after the Prime Minister announced his roadmap out of lockdown which mentioned that international travel could resume on 17 May at the earliest.

Porter Travel's founder, Gary Piazzon, said they saw "a spike in people googling ‘2021 holidays’ in the hours after the PM’s announcement".

At times over the last twelve months, this has felt like an industry on its knees – so this light at the end of the tunnel is incredibly important for the hundreds of thousands employed in the sector and the many more who want to experience the joy of safe travel. Gary Piazzon, Porter Travel

The mood in the rest of the UK also showed the majority of people said they are looking forward to a trip with the people closest to them, such as partners and family, rather than with a big group.