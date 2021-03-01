Lockdown sparks rise in new cottage industries in the East of England

Watch this video report by ITV Anglia's Elodie Harper

There has been an 8% rise in companies being set up in our region, as people try new ventures from home during the pandemic.

60,117 New registered businesses in East of England in 2020

During the first lockdown, Emma Talbot from Bedford found that her mental health suffered.

She was furloughed last March and had to home-school her two children.

Emma started sewing in the evenings which was therapeutic to her and so she decided to turn her hobby into a side business.

I've launched Clemency Loves Jude which is an eco-friendly, knotted hairband accessory business on Etsy. It has been going really well. It came about due to lockdown and me having the time to re-customise my clothes. I've always been into fashion and it was a fantastic opportunity to be creative Emma Talbot, Clemency Loves Jude

Across the UK in 2020 there was a 13% increase in new businesses. June specifically, saw a surge of 45%.

Gabby and Matt Pearson from Bedford started up a takeaway business from their home in last year's second lockdown. They have now even employed a delivery driver for the weekends.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Matt got made redundant in the middle of the first lockdown when I was 5 months into maternity leave with our 3rd child. So we had to be quick thinking on our feet. Our sellout period's getting shorter and shorter. It used to last for a few days and now it's within a few hours we're selling out, which is really cool. Gabby Pearson, Foxy Wings

Many of the new businesses may dwindle when people no longer have to stay home.

Emma wants to go back to her day job and keep the hairbands as a side hustle.

On the flipside, Gabby and Matt are in talks to move their business to restaurant premises after lockdown. They hope their lockdown takeaways will bring them a whole new future.