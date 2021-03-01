Over 150 people fined for breaching lockdown rules with beach visits and parties

Visitors to Norfolk’s coastal areas and people hosting house parties were among 160 people fined for breaching lockdown rules this weekend.

A large number of fixed penalty notices were given to people who had travelled to visit the coast, in particular Sea Palling, Wells and Hunstanton.

Those who were fined had travelled from as far as:

Leicestershire

London

Essex

Cambridgeshire

Bedfordshire

We have seen a number of blatant breaches this weekend, many by people who live outside of the county who have travelled to coastal areas. A combination of better weather, lockdown fatigue and the impending easing of restrictions will no doubt influence some people’s behaviour. Julie Wvendth, Norfolk Constabulary Assistant Chief Constable

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Four house parties, two of which were children’s birthday parties in Great Yarmouth, were also broken up by police officers.

One of the parties had more than 15 people in attendance. The adults were issued with £800 fines.

House parties with fewer numbers of people were also found in Attleborough and Thetford. Those attending received £200 fines.

In addition to the numbers of fines, 132 people were also given warnings over the weekend.

Lockdown rules are still in place, with the government message saying to stay at home.

The ‘stay at home’ rule remains in place and while the roadmap out of lockdown offers new confidence, we still need to take action now to get us there. Julie Wvendth, Norfolk Constabulary Assistant Chief Constable

in Suffolk, 27 fines were issued, and 27 warnings given out.

Officers are urging people to stay local and not break Covid restrictions.