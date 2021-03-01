Schools prepare for mass testing of students and staff before reopening

Watch Matt Hudson's report from Stockwood Park Academy in Luton

Schools across the Anglia region are preparing for mass testing of staff and pupils when many return to the classroom next week.

The rapid Covid tests are part of a raft of measures which aim to keep the virus at bay when face-to-face education resumes.

Children of key workers at Luton's Stockwood Park Academy are already learning how to use the kits.

Schools are preparing to test staff and students when many return to the classroom next week. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Mumin Humayun, Head of School, said: "The tests are another safety mechanism.

"The risk assessment that we've done and the safety measures that we've put in place are very stringent and this just adds another layer.

"It's another layer of reassurance for staff, students and parents."

After three weeks pupils will take the tests at home twice weekly before coming to school as long as they test negative.

Taking the test is voluntary. The vast majority of parents have given permission. The school continues to work with those few who have so far declined consent.

Taking the rapid tests is voluntary for staff and pupils. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Louise Lee, Executive Principal, said: "We want to be able to protect our students and protect our staff, so we've been very clear in actively encouraging our parents and students to understand the process and protocol. As always we work with parents and carers."

It's only natural that many will be nervous next Monday. In a statement Education secretary Gavin Williamson said: "The testing of staff and students ahead of their return to secondary schools and colleges, alongside strengthened safety measures, should reassure families and education staff that extra measures are in place alongside the existing bubble system, enhanced hygiene and COVID secure precautions."