Teenager arrested after teenage boy stabbed in Luton

A teenager has been arrested after another teenage boy was stabbed in Luton on Saturday. Police officers were called to a park in Runley Road at around 3:15pm. The victim had to be taken to hospital by air ambulance and is being treated for multiple stab wounds. He is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Detective Sergeant Gary Hatton, from our Crime Investigation Team, said:

We have arrested one person in connection with this incident and are continuing to progress our enquiries. “If you have any information or were in the area at the time, please contact us as it could be vital in piecing together the circumstances leading up to this attack. We do not tolerate knife crime in our county and will come down hard on those responsible Sergeant Gary Hatton, Bedfordshire Police

Anyone with any information is urged to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.