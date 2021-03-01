The Covid infection rate in the Anglia region has fallen below 100 case per 100,000 for the first time since October although there are still some local hotspots.

Public Health England recorded 6,700 new cases of coronavirus in the Anglia region in the seven days to 24 February. That was 1,600 fewer than the previous week.

It represents 92 cases per 100,000 in the population of the region. In the same period the infection rate across England as a whole was 108 cases per 100,000.

There is a wide variation in the number of cases from area to area within the region. Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk are all below the national average while Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Northamptonshire and Milton Keynes are all above.

Drilling down into the data at a more local level across local authority council districts, the highest infection rate in the Anglia region is in Corby with 294 cases per 100,000 and in Peterborough with 232 cases per 100,000. In both these areas the number of positive tests are now falling after a short period when they were on the rise again.

The lowest infection rates in the Anglia region are in the Uttlesford area of Essex with 36 cases per 100,000 and Mid Suffolk with 37 cases per 100,000

In the Fenland area of Cambridgeshire, 235 people tested positive in the week to 24 February. That was an increase of 53 compared to the previous week. That equates to 231 cases per 100,000.

Cases were also rising in Ipswich (up 23%) and in Colchester (up 12%).

The full list of infection rates in each area of the Anglia region is listed below

On Sunday, the NHS reported 15 more patients had died with coronavirus in the region's hospitals. That was the lowest daily figure since before Christmas.

So far in 2021, the NHS says 5,275 patients have died in the region either with a positive test for coronavirus or with the condition mentioned on their death certificate.

There were 6,588 coronavirus deaths in hospitals in the Anglia region in 2020.

The number of people being treated for coronavirus on Saturday in hospitals in the NHS East of England region was 1,163. That was 367 fewer than the previous week - a reduction of 24%.

More than two million people in the region have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine which is nearly 40% of all adults.

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Wednesday 24 February, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Sunday 28 February on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (25-28 February) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Wednesday 24 February (with the previous week in brackets)

Corby - 293.6 (311.6) - down 6%

Peterborough - 231.9 (254.6) - down 9%

Fenland - 230.7 (178.7) - up 29%

Luton - 175.5 (229.5) - down 24%

Wellingborough - 169.4 (234.6) - down 28%

Kettering - 168.0 (227.0) - down 26%

Northampton - 138.5 (167.8) - down 18%

East Northamptonshire - 129.1 (166.1) - down 22%

Milton Keynes - 119.9 (138.1) - down 13%

Bedford - 117.1 (149.5) - down 22%

Ipswich - 113.2 (92.0) - up 23%

Stevenage - 111.6 (144.6) - down 23%

Daventry - 110.5 (128.0) - down 14%

Colchester - 109.9 (98.1) - up 12%

Thurrock - 109.6 (103.8) - up 6%

Gt Yarmouth - 103.7 (140.9) - down 26%

Huntingdonshire - 102.8 (121.9) - down 16%

Rutland - 102.7 (240.4) - down 57%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 96.4 (109.7) - down 12%

Tendring - 94.2 (163.8) - down 43%

Breckland - 93.6 (124.3) - down 25%

Harlow - 93.0 (124.0) - down 25%

Watford - 92.2 (96.3) - down 4%

Brentwood - 90.9 (111.7) - down 19%

Central Bedfordshire - 83.8 (102.5) - down 18%

Rochford - 83.6 (87.0) - down 4%

Braintree - 77.3 (81.9) - down 6%

Dacorum - 73.0 (71.1) - up 3%

Castle Point - 70.8 (96.3) - down 26%

Welwyn Hatfield - 69.1 (124.3) - down 44%

East Cambridgeshire - 69.0 (72.4) - down 5%

Basildon - 65.7 (92.4) - down 29%

Maldon - 64.7 (70.8) - down 9%

Chelmsford - 64.5 (75.1) - down 14%

Three Rivers - 64.3 (110.4) - down 42%

Norwich - 63.3 (118.1) - down 46%

Cambridge - 61.7 (71.3) - down 13%

Hertsmere - 61.0 (93.4) - down 35%

Epping Forest - 60.7 (62.3) - down 2%

South Norfolk - 59.6 (60.3) - down 1%

West Suffolk - 58.1 (71.5) - down 19%

South Northamptonshire - 57.1 (65.6) - down 13%

Broxbourne - 55.5 (88.4) - down 37%

Southend - 55.2 (101.0) - down 45%

North Hertfordshire - 53.2 (83.9) - down 37%

Babergh - 51.1 (53.2) - down 4%

St Albans - 49.2 (82.2) - down 40%

Broadland - 48.2 (92.5) - down 48%

East Hertfordshire - 46.7 (80.8) - down 42%

South Cambridgeshire - 45.9 (57.8) - down 21%

East Suffolk - 44.9 (69.3) - down 35%

North Norfolk - 41.0 (47.7) - down 14%

Mid Suffolk - 36.6 (48.1) - down 24%

Uttlesford - 36.2 (73.4) - down 51%The Anglia region consists of the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire and Rutland