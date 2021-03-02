A purr-fect ending: Chas and Dave reunited after 16 months

Chas and Dave, two cats from Norfolk, have been reunited over one year after Dave went missing.

Their owner Helen Kybert said Dave disappeared a fortnight after she moved house to Watlington in October 2019.

After some time she gave up hope, fearing she would never see Dave again. Fast forward 16 months and she received a call from charity Cats Protection.

Dave had been found.

Brothers Chas and Dave, now three years old, were adopted together as kittens. Credit: Cats protection/PA

He was reported as a stray and under the good care of the team, thankfully for Helen she kept Dave’s microchip details up to date with her new contact details.

His exploits saw him travel just two miles away from Ms Kybert’s home.

To see him again was amazing. He was a bit timid at first but before long he was sat on my lap purring, happy to be home where he belonged. He looked surprisingly well, too – although a bit bigger around the middle. Someone must have been feeding him and I have to be grateful to them for that. Helen Kybert

Becky Piggott, senior cat care assistant at Cats Protection’s Downham Market Adoption Centre said she was ‘thrilled’ to have reunited the two.