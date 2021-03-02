Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Natalie Gray

Business leaders and hotel owners in the East of England say they desperately need support in the Budget to help get them to the other side of lockdown. They say now is not the time for the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rushi Sunak to start balancing the books by raising taxes.

The closure of the Debenhams department store chain has meant a six-floor building in a prime position in the centre of Norwich has gone on the market and could be converted into smaller shop units along with a mix of apartments, offices and leisure facilities. The current price tag is not being released but it was bought for more than £20 million in 2005.

The Chancellor Rishi Sunak faces a difficult balancing act when he sets out his Budget on Wednesday - how to begin the task of dealing with the black hole in the public finances while also supporting families and businesses hit hard by coronavirus.

The closed Debenhams department store building in Norwich has gone on the market. Credit: ITV News Anglia

CORONAVIRUS MEASURES

The furlough scheme is expected to continue, along with other support for businesses.

Mr Sunak has tried to wean the economy off the eye-wateringly expensive furlough scheme before, only for the worsening pandemic to force a U-turn, so it will be interesting to see how long an extension he grants and whether it becomes less generous as more of the economy reopens.

TAXES

The Tory manifesto in 2019 promised not to raise the rates of income tax, National Insurance or VAT. But Mr Sunak is reported to be considering a freeze in the thresholds at which people start paying income tax or move into higher brackets - meaning more people would be dragged into those categories as wages increase.

Freezing the £12,500 threshold at which people start paying tax would bring in an estimated £5 billion and freezing the £50,000 threshold where the 40p rate kicks in would bring in £1 billion by 2024-25.

Corporation tax also appears in line for a hike, with Joe Biden's plan to raise taxes across the Atlantic giving the Government political cover to increase the rate while still maintaining international competitiveness.

The White Hart sits at the centre of Ampthill in Bedfordshire. Inside its rooms are perfectly made up but guests cannot stay. The bar is similarly desolate. The company which runs the hotel and restaurant hope the Budget will do something to ease the financial pain. Dermot King is the CEO of Oakman Inns & Restaurants. He told ITV News Anglia: "The main thing we are looking for are some signals that will allow businesses to repair balance sheets basically.

"In two weeks time it will be a full year since the first lockdown, by the time we reopen it will be fourteen months. I think the amount of damage that has been done to businesses over that period of time, particularly hospitality businesses has been very, very stressful."

Gemma Lander from Bedford says it's hard to be a wedding stylist when there are no weddings.

She lost 75 percent of her business this year, but even worse, because she had only been self-employed a year prior to the pandemic, she missed out on being eligible for support by a matter of months.

I have a business that, come restrictions lifting, is fully booked and able to hit the ground running. I just need him to offer me some support to keep me going until that point. Gemma Lander, Wedding Stylist

Gemma had a plea for the Chancellor: "I really hope that he hears us, as someone who has been excluded from all forms of financial support for the past nearly twelve months, it has been mentally and financially such a struggle just to keep the business going."

ECONOMIC FORECASTS

The state of the economy and public finances at the time of the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts in November were so bad that history books will have to be rewritten.

The 11% drop in gross domestic product (GDP) - a measure of the size and health of the economy - was the worst since the 1709 Great Frost, the £394 billion deficit was a peacetime record and the national debt, at 105% of GDP, was the highest since 1959-60.

But the prospect of lockdown lifting and the success of the vaccine rollout could see a strong bounce back in the growth forecasts.

Bookmakers Ladbrokes have made the Chancellor Rishi Sunak 5/2 favourite to be the next Prime Minister Credit: PA Images

Rishi Sunak has put his stamp all over crowd-pleasing measures announced since he took office last year, with his own personal logo, flashy videos and an eye for self-promotion on social media.

Unlike predecessors, he will follow his Budget statement with a Downing Street press conference, taking questions from the public and journalists, and on Thursday will appear on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live on ITV.

Like all opposition leaders, Sir Keir Starmer has the unenviable task of digesting and responding to the Chancellor's statement in the Commons immediately after he has finished.

Sir Keir has warned that it is not the time for tax rises on families and businesses - a move which has put him at odds with some of his own MPs, who want to see companies which have profited during the pandemic forced to hand over some of their earnings.