Central Bedfordshire named one of happiest places in England

If you are reading this in Central Bedfordshire you may well be happier than most others viewing the article.

That is because the area has been named as one of the top 10 happiest places to live in England.

The ranking comes from an official national health index, which also measures life outcomes, lifestyle and environment.

Central Bedfordshire Council claim it ‘really is a great place to live and work’ and seem to be very proud of their status.

It’s lovely to hear that Central Bedfordshire has been named one of the happiest places to live in England. Despite all the challenges that this last year has brought, many local people have been able to reconnect with their local area and community which has had a positive effect on how they feel about where they live. Councillor Richard Wenham, Leader of Central Bedfordshire Council

Brent in northwest London was listed as the happiest area to live in England.