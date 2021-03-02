Community rallies after devastating fire leaves couple homeless

An Essex community has raised more than £4,000 for a couple whose thatched cottage was destroyed by fire, leaving them homeless.

Emergency services were called to the house on Wix Road in the village of Bradfield near Manningtree on Friday evening, last week.

Firefighters battled the blaze for hours to get it under control and remained at the cottage over the weekend to make sure the fire was completely out.

Fire crews battled the fire at the cottage in Bradfield. Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

The couple's plight following the fire prompted one concerned neighbour to raise money on their behalf.

The Gofundme page has raised £4,165 in three days since it was started by Kreon Wynn.

In the post, Kreon Wynn called on people in the village and community to pull together for the couple to offer "short term financial support" because they were now homeless.