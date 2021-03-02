Northampton MP takes over as government's top law officer

Michael Ellis, the Conservative MP for Northampton North, has been appointed Attorney General while his boss, Suella Braverman, is on maternity leave.

Mr Ellis has been in the deputy's position of Solicitor General since July 2019.

His job as Solicitor General will be filled by the South East Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer who was in the Ministry of Justice.

The Attorney General is the government's chief legal advisor dealing with questions of international law, human rights, devolution and Covid-19 issues.

Michael Ellis has been the Northampton North MP since 2010. He has previous served as Deputy Leader of the House of Commons and has also been a Transport Minister and a junior minister at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Suella Braverman in the first Cabinet minister to take paid maternity leave and Cambridgeshire MP Lucy Frazer becomes Solicitor General Credit: UK Parliament

Suella Braverman has become the first Cabinet-level minister to go on maternity leave after the law was changed to allow her to do so.

She has been designated Minister on Leave (Attorney General) during her six months of maternity leave.

A Downing Street statement said: “The Prime Minister gives the Attorney General his very best wishes for her maternity leave and looks forward to welcoming her back in the autumn.”

Mr Ellis and Ms Frazer have been appointed to their roles during Ms Braverman’s leave.

She was only able to take time off from her ministerial position after the Ministerial and Other Maternity Allowances Act was passed by Parliament on Monday.

Before the passage of the legislation Ms Braverman would have had to resign if she wanted to take time off with her baby.