Paul Cook appointed as new Ipswich manager

Paul Cook has been appointed as the new manager of Ipswich Town Football club.

A former Premier League player, he later became the boss of Portsmouth and Wigan.

He is the 18th manager in the history of Ipswich, having signed a contract until the end of summer 2023.

It comes shortly after Paul Lambert left the tractor boys by 'mutual consent'. Earlier this season, a local newspaper called for Lambert to be sacked.

Who is Paul Cook?

Paul has played for Coventry, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Wigan and Burnley to name but a few. He even had a brief spell playing for Norwich.

He left his role at Wigan Athletic last year after they were relegated following a 12 point deduction caused by entering administration.

Cook led Wigan to the League One title in his first season in charge in 2017-18 and they finished 18th in the Championship the following season.

Ipswich owner Marcus Evans says he is 'delighted'.

He has a proven track record in getting clubs promoted and importantly, not only knows the challenges League One presents but also has experience of working in the Championship and getting back to that level remains our primary focus. Marcus Evans

“In our conversations, he has shown a great desire to become our next manager and I have been impressed by his ideas and ambitions to help take Ipswich Town forwards and I look forward to working with him as we strive firstly to return to the Championship." Evans said.

“He knows he will be working with a squad of players that is as good as any in this division and I believe Paul will bring the energy, the enthusiasm and the experience that can fully enhance our promotion aspirations."