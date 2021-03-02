People with dementia 'worst hit' by Covid

A group of charities have teamed up to call for better support for people with dementia.

More than 3,500 people with dementia are thought to have died from coronavirus in the last year in the East of England. Alzheimer's Society say that they are the worst hit by the pandemic.

3,500 People with dementia died from coronavirus in East of England

One of the hardest things for families in the region has been the separation. No contact with loved ones and no visitors allowed into care homes, but from next Monday (8 March) that is set to change.

Coronavirus has shattered the lives of so many people with dementia, worst hit by the pandemic - lives taken by the virus itself, and many more prematurely taken due to increased dementia symptoms and, in part, loneliness. Each one leaves behind a grieving family. Debbie Foster, Alzheimer’s Society

The change in visiting has come too late for Keith Crofton from Norfolk, whose wife, Pat, died in December.

Pat was diagnosed with vascular dementia when she was 59 - she lived with the condition for five years. Her health deteriorated even further after catching coronavirus.

Only because of end of life care could Keith and his two daughters visit.

Keith was able to visit his wife during end of life care Credit: Crofton family

At the end of life we were allowed to go in to see her. I can't see why that couldn't of been happening right the way through. What was very very noticeable, is the whole fog of dementia lifted that last week. All of a sudden she was following our conversation, she knew we were there, we could hold her hand, we could even cuddle her. That last week meant so much to us. Keith Crofton

Keith is now calling for more support for families and more research into the condition.

92% of families say the pandemic had accelerated their loved one’s dementia symptoms

28% of family carers said they’d seen an ‘unmanageable decline’ in their health

The coalition of dementia organisations including Alzheimer’s Society, Dementia UK, John’s Campaign and TIDE, say people should never face what they have during this pandemic.

Some of what they have called for: