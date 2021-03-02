Plans to celebrate Captain Tom's life revealed by his family

The family of Captain Tom have revealed plans to celebrate his extraordinary life.

Hannah Ingram-Moore, Captain Tom’s daughter, said the event is for ‘everyone’ and will be marked on Captain Sir Tom’s 101st birthday.

So many of you asked what will be done to commemorate the life and spirit of my father Captain Tom and we have had some amazing suggestions. We will make sure it is an event that everyone - in the UK and around the world - can get involved in and it will truly celebrate his generosity of spirit, the hope and joy he brought to millions and his sense of fun. Hannah Ingram-Moore

She did not disclose full details of the event but asked that people save the date, April 30.

Sir Tom, who lived in Bedfordshire, inspired the nation after walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in 2020. In doing so he raised in excess of £30 million for the NHS.

He died on February 2 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The funeral cortege set off from his home and a number of special items were placed on Captain Tom's coffin, including a replica of his service cap from the Second World War and a wreath from the Yorkshire Regiment.

His family thanked people for their ‘continuing support and compassion’ saying it had helped them through the difficult period.