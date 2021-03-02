Starling murmurations wow people over Kettering

Meteorological Spring is here to give people a much needed boost.

Northamptonshire residents are being treated to a spectacular aerial display thanks to a flock of Starlings.

Every evening people in Kettering get to enjoy 45 minutes of aerial displays - with the birds showing off in their hundreds.

Where can I watch them?

Due to lockdown laws not everyone will be able to see their beauty in person so we captured the sight for you to enjoy.

However, if you are lucky enough to live near a roosting site you may be able to catch a glimpse during your daily activity. The best time to see murmurations is in the early evening, just before dusk.

As weeks go on more and more birds flock together, and they have been doing so for some time now.

Each evening they appear, make shapes and patterns in the sky and then disappear.

Starling populations have fallen by 80%, according to RSPB, meaning they are now on the critical list of UK birds most at risk.

Their decline is being blamed on a shortage of food and permanent pasture.