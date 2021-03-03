Five arrested after early morning violence in Luton

Five men have been arrested in connection with violent fight in Luton on Wednesday morning, leaving several people injured.

Police were called at around 4.45am after reports of gun shots and several people fighting with weapons in the Hallwicks Road area of the town.

A number of vehicles had also been seen chasing and colliding with each other nearby.

One man in his 20s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of violent disorder and was being questioned by police.

Four other men, also in their 20s, were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder but had to be taken to hospital with injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Jerry Waite, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, described it as a "deeply concerning incident."

We take a zero-tolerance approach to any use of illegal firearms and we want to reassure the community that we are doing all we can to investigate this incident. Detective Chief Inspector Jerry Waite

However, the police wanted to reassure people that it was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the public.