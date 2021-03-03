Four arrested after raid on cannabis factory

Four people have been arrested and £200,000 worth of cannabis plants seized after a drugs factory was found in Leighton Buzzard.

Officers found four rooms full of cannabis plants over five feet tall and worth an estimated street value of £200,000.

Two men in their 20s, a man in his 30s and a man in his 40s were taken into police custody for questioning and have been released under investigation.

Detective Inspector Nick Gardner from Bedfordshire Police’s Crime Investigation Team said: “By destroying and disrupting this operation, we can help protect people from falling victim to other crimes as a result of this, such as exploitation and gang violence, which we often see from the distribution of drugs.”

Research into the potential drugs market of Bedfordshire was carried out in 2019. It found that there were 34,000 users of illegal drugs in Bedfordshire, and across the county people were estimated to be spending around £59 million on cannabis every year.