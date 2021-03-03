'Freeport' status for Felixstowe and Harwich announced in Chancellor's Budget

The ports of Felixstowe and Harwich have been announced as locations for new 'Freeports' in the Chancellor's Budget.

Freeports are special economic zones with different rules to make it easier and cheaper to do business.

The eight new 'Freeports' announced by the Chancellor:

Felixstowe and Harwich

East Midlands Airport

The Humber Region

Liverpool City Region

Plymouth

Solent

Thames

Teesside

Mr Sunak said the freeports will have "simpler planning", "cheaper customs, with favourable tariffs, VAT or duties", and lower taxes, with "tax breaks to encourage construction, private investment and job creation".

We are delighted to have been chosen by the Chancellor as one of the first Freeports in the UK for a number of years. Freeport East offers a unique opportunity to build a truly global trade hub at the same time as accelerating opportunities in green energy and helping level-up the economy. George Kieffer, Chairman of Freeport East

MPs have been reacting to the announcement, James Cartlidge MP for South Suffolk said, " A Budget for the future of Suffolk’s economy. Delighted to have a Freeport for Felixstowe, creating jobs & opportunity in our county."

While the MP for Suffolk Coastal, Therese Coffey said it was "great news" that the bid was successful.