'Freeport' status for Felixstowe and Harwich announced in Chancellor's Budget
The ports of Felixstowe and Harwich have been announced as locations for new 'Freeports' in the Chancellor's Budget.
Freeports are special economic zones with different rules to make it easier and cheaper to do business.
The eight new 'Freeports' announced by the Chancellor:
Felixstowe and Harwich
East Midlands Airport
The Humber Region
Liverpool City Region
Plymouth
Solent
Thames
Teesside
Mr Sunak said the freeports will have "simpler planning", "cheaper customs, with favourable tariffs, VAT or duties", and lower taxes, with "tax breaks to encourage construction, private investment and job creation".
We are delighted to have been chosen by the Chancellor as one of the first Freeports in the UK for a number of years. Freeport East offers a unique opportunity to build a truly global trade hub at the same time as accelerating opportunities in green energy and helping level-up the economy.
MPs have been reacting to the announcement, James Cartlidge MP for South Suffolk said, " A Budget for the future of Suffolk’s economy. Delighted to have a Freeport for Felixstowe, creating jobs & opportunity in our county."
While the MP for Suffolk Coastal, Therese Coffey said it was "great news" that the bid was successful.