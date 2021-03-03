A US court is expected to set a timetable for Harry Dunn's alleged killer to give evidence in a civil claim for damages against her.

Judge Thomas Ellis is expected to set a timetable for the suspect, Anne Sacoolas, to give evidence in a "deposition" ahead of a trial to be held in the US state of Virginia later this year.

This is after throwing out Sacoolas's motion to dismiss certain parts of the civil claim.

Today, the suspect's legal representatives will submit motions to dismiss - including an application to pay compensation amounting only to Mr Dunn's funeral costs.

The Dunn family also brought the damages claim against Mr Jonathan Sacoolas, due to Virginia's laws suggesting he is liable for allowing his wife to use the car which killed the teenager.

While making the application against the civil claim, lawyers acting on behalf of Sacoolas made admissions about the 43-year-old's employment at the time of the road crash which killed Mr Dunn.

They said Sacoolas and her husband worked for the US state department and "fled" the UK due to "issues of security".

Judge Thomas Ellis allowed the case to remain in the US and dismissed Sacoolas's application against the substantive civil claim, citing her "refusal" to return to the UK.

While it is commendable that defendant Anne Sacoolas admits that she was negligent and that her negligence caused Harry Dunn's death, this does not equate acceptance of responsibility. Full acceptance of responsibility entails facing those harmed by her negligence and taking responsibility for her acts where they occurred, in the United Kingdom. Judge Thomas Ellis

The US government asserted diplomatic immunity on behalf of Sacoolas followingthe 19-year-old's death in August 2019 outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire and she was able to return to her home country.

She was charged with causing death by dangerous driving but an extradition request, submitted by the Home Office, was rejected by the US state department in January last year.