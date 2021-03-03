Luton Airport announces support for two new charities

Luton Airport has announced a new partnership with two charities, Luton Foodbank and The East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The partnership will see colleagues from across the airport work together with the chosen charities to raise vital funds.

Supporting our local community is an incredibly important part of airport life. Our adopted charities are a perfect fit with our focus on creating a ‘healthy today and a skilled tomorrow’. We have some really exciting fund-raising ideas planned for the new partnership and are really passionate about making a difference. Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport

The air ambulance which currently operates from bases at Norwich and Cambridge airports, will also benefit from free re-fuelling and waived landing fees at Luton airport to give them more flexibility for their operation.

East Anglian Air Ambulance operates out of Norwich and Cambridge airports. Credit: ITV News Anglia

As a charity that relies almost entirely on public support, the pandemic has had a significant impact on our community’s ability to fundraise. Our crews continue to provide a vital emergency service to the people of Luton and surrounding areas 365 days a year, and this partnership will not only help us raise awareness of our work, but also support us in raising the vital funds needed. Dr Victor Inyang, Medical Director, East Anglian Air Ambulance

The food bank will continue to receive food and confiscated items from airport security, an initiative which began in 2019.

Luton Foodbank is delighted to be working with London Luton Airport through our new three year partnership. LLA is such an integral part of Luton life we will take great pleasure in jointly delivering projects and activities to raise funds. All the funding raised will help to ensure no one in Luton goes hungry. Liz Stringer, Chair of Luton Foodbank

The new partnership for the airport follows a successful 3-year partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support, which raised over £175,000 for the charity, funding over 400 Macmillan Grants in the area, and helping local families meet the costs that can arise from cancer and its treatment.

London Luton Airport during the pandemic. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The charity partnership scheme has been running since 2008 and has raised more than £600,000 for charity organisations, thanks to the fundraising efforts of LLA’s staff and passengers alike.