Peterborough teenager jailed for sexual activity with a child in Norwich

Tai Mitchell, from Swanspool in Peterborough, has been jailed for a total of four years after admitting to four counts of sexual activity with a child in Norwich, Norfolk.

The 18-year-old had previously been issued with a Child Abduction Warning Notice on May 3rd 2019, which he ignored.

What is a Child Abduction Warning Notice (CAWN) and why would police issue one?

Police can issue a CAWN for children up to the age of 16 if they are living in the care of their family, or up to the age of 18 if they are in the care of the local authority.

They are issued to individuals who do not have permission to associate with the named child and if they do so after the CAWN has been issued, they can be arrested.

Mitchell appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday 24th February 2021 and was sentenced to a total of 28 months for four counts of sexual activity with a child in Norwich and Peterborough between 1st February 2019 and 12th March 2020.

He was 17-years-old when he committed the offences.

Failure to adhere to Child Abduction Warning Notices can have serious consequences for those who choose to flout the notice – it is a warning from the police that they must stay away from the child. Temporary Det Sgt Michael Simpson, leader of the investigation

During the hearing, Mitchell was also sentenced for separate offences of abducting a child, common assault, possessing a bladed article, theft, burglary, driving while disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and taking a vehicle without consent and received an additional 20-month custodial sentence.

Mitchell was imprisoned for a total of four years.