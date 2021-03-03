There's been plenty of change at Ipswich Town already this week, and the rumour mill has been in overdrive once again following the mysterious disappearance of the Suffolk Punch from the club badge.

Fans were left confused after the iconic horse, which is the centre piece of Ipswich's crest, was photoshopped out of the badge on the club's social media channels.

With a takeover by a group of American businessman believed to be nearing completion, some supporters were convinced it was a sign that the deal for the club to change hands was nearly done, with some even wondering whether it meant the Suffolk Punch would be replaced by The American Bald Eagle!

However, it later materialised that the club are actually backing a campaign by the WWF wildlife charity which is encouraging brands and sports teams to remove animals from their badges for 24 hours to show what we stand to lose in a world without nature.

The initiative, which is using the #worldwithoutnature hashtag is also being supported by League Two side Southend United who removed the shrimp from their logo, as did Stevenage who took away the Hertfordshire Hart.

On the pitch, there was the perfect start to the new era for Ipswich as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Accrington Stanley.

New boss Paul Cook was in the stands to watch on as goals from James Wilson and James Norwood lifted Town up to seventh, just two points outside the play-off spots.

Cook will take training for the first time on Thursday before making his debut in the dugout at Gillingham on Saturday.