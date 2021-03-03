Towns in the East to get millions in Chancellor's levelling up push

Seven towns across East Anglia are to share £173 million from the Government's Towns Fund, which is aimed at helping regional centres boost growth after Covid-19.

The announcement was made during the budget this afternoon, delivered by the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak.

45 towns across England are to receive a share of more than £1 billion pounds, from the scheme which is aimed at helping level up regional centres.

The 7 towns to receive funding in East Anglia:

Ipswich - £25m

Colchester - £18.2m

Lowestoft - £24.9m

Milton Keynes - £22.7m

Stevenage - £37.5m

Great Yarmouth - £20.1m

Northampton - £25m

This will help to level up regional towns, giving them the tools to design and implement a growth strategy for their area and aiding local recovery from the impacts of COVID-19. BUDGET 2021: Protecting the jobs and livelihoods of the British People

Stevenage is to receive the most with a total of £37.5 million. The leader of the Borough Council, Sharon Taylor called it, "Fantastic news."

The news was welcomed by the Northampton South MP, Andrew Lewer who said on twitter, "Absolutely delighted that Northampton has been awarded the full £25 million for the Towns fund. This will make a big difference to the town's regeneration programme and give it the boost it deserves. "

Colchester MP Will Quince also took to twitter to congratulate his town calling the announcement, "the most significant Government investment in our town in decades."