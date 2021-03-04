101-year-old Clifford brings history alive for Brackley school kids

Watch a video report by Rebecca Haworth

We may not be able to hear directly from a Roman, or ask King Alfred whether he really burnt the cakes, but students at a school in Northamptonshire did get to experience a first hand history lesson.

Youngsters at Winchester House School in Brackley got to hear from Clifford Bilney, a veteran of the Battle of Normandy - and a special teacher for the day,

101-year-old Clifford Bilney joined the youngsters via zoom, and gave them a unique insight into his life.

Clifford was just 19 when he joined the fighting in France

Clifford was just 19 years old when the Second World War broke out.

He was proud to serve his country, training with the London Rifle Brigade before serving in the 15th Scottish Infantry Division during the Battle of Normandy in 1944.

I've seen men fall apart, good honest men, you know they just couldn't cope anymore, particularly in Normandy, the noise and that sort of thing was frightening for them. And the devastation of the bombing at places like that was appalling, I mean little villages would be completely wiped out. Clifford Bilney

Clifford said there wasn't any time to dwell on death - and it was a case of just surviving.

Being quizzed by the class

When asked by the teacher if there were some happier memories he could share with her class he chose to speak about his mum.

I suppose I had to be thankful for the year I left the army unscathed. I think my mother was so grateful for that because she was a wonderful woman my mother, and you won't believe this but I used to send her my washing every fortnight throughout the war and my mother did it for me. Clifford Bilney

Clifford entered the war as a Rifleman and left it as a Captain. He returned to his job in insurance, and settled down to have a family.

He puts down his long life to sensible living - not doing anything to excess and the help of some special women.