The Government has already unveiled its roadmap out of lockdown.

Last month Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed his four-step route out of lockdown, which could see all aspects of society reopened by June 21.

The prime minister, laying out his roadmap out of lockdown, said he hopes to fully reopen the country and remove all limits on social contact within months, so long as the battle against coronavirus continues to go to plan.

Nightclubs could be permitted to reopen on June 21 under Mr Johnson's plan, having been shut since the first lockdown in March 2020. Outdoor hospitality including pubs could reopen as early as April 12, with indoor hospitality opening no earlier than May 17.

The stay at home order will be lifted on March 29 - and that March date is also when swimming pools will be allowed to welcome back swimmers.

Staff at Barry Road pool in Northampton are ensuring they'll be ready to reopen. They are carrying out checks to keep the water tip top, aiming to thrown open the changing rooms for a reopening on April 12th

It's just over a £1,000 a month just to keep this place ticking over. So that's just the maintenance, keeping the pool clean, making sure that it will boot up again and carry on running. Emmaline Kitson, Director AquaLight

According to Swim England, one in ten pools in East Anglia weren't able to reopen after the last lockdown. Emmaline is determined Barry Road won't be one of them.

"My nan, who is 98, she'll be 99 in the summer, she learnt to swim here, I did gala's here when I was a kid, I've seen all of my children swim here, my swim school has been here for 20 years so for me closing it would just be awful. I couldn't imagine closing it."

Usually the pool would be used by 15,00 babies and children a week. Some as young as six weeks old. Many of them pupils at local schools.

There will be a few changes when they return. Teachers like Alison will have to give instruction from the side of the pool, but that's a small price to pay for being able to reopen again.