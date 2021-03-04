Council leader calls time on half a century of public service

If a week is a long time in politics, imagine what 2,600 of them must feel like. John Holdich knows exactly, having been in public service for 50 years.

The Leader of Peterborough City Council attended his last City Council meeting last night before retirement.

Speaking to members of the Full Council at their online meeting (3 March), he said:

"Tonight, is my last council meeting, and the end of 142 years of a Holdich being involved in one council or another in this city.

"I want to put on record my thanks to my long-suffering wife and family whose support has enabled me to carry out this public service.

"Also, to all officers who have supported me over the years, and I have to tell you your current officers and staff are the best and over the last twelve months have shone in this hour of the city's need.

"There have been many highlights in my career which I will not bore you with, except to say I fronted this council's campaign to become a European Authority, I also supported having a Combined Authority which, in it's short life, is delivering 657 affordable homes for the city, we've had £44m for various schemes and £40m towards our University. I leave this council with this exciting project about to be delivered.

"I thank you all for your help and support, and I leave this council with the city's future looking very bright."

His announcement drew tributes from across the political divide.

Cllr Shaz Nawaz, Leader of the Labour Group, said: "I think it's fair to say, and I'm sure John would agree, that more often than not he and I always agree… to disagree.

"But what we do agree on is that we want the best for Peterborough and for the people of Peterborough.

Cllr Holdich - 'wanted the best for Peterborough'

"Once again, this year he's demonstrated that; he could've taken the easy route and retired last year, but he decided to stay with the council and serve through what's been a difficult very difficult year for everybody - and that shows his level of commitment to Peterborough.

Cllr Nick Sandford, Leader of the LibDems, added: "It has been his passion for education and of course his push for a University for Peterborough that are among the things he can be most proud of."

Cllr Stephen Lane, Leader of the Werrington Group added: "We've all witnessed John's involvement in local politics for many years, and more recently his Leadership of the council where I think he's always been fair, firm and consistent.

Cllr Julie Howell, Leader of the Greens added: "There have been few positive aspects to this pandemic, but having Cllr Holdich remain with us as Leader of the Council for a little bit longer, has meant that the council and the city have benefited from an extra twelve months of your wisdom and experience."