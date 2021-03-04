Covid vaccine rollout in Anglia region among fastest and slowest in England

Watch: The vaccine take-up rate in Luton has been slower than much of the rest of the country

The coronavirus vaccine has been given to up to half the people in some parts of the Anglia region but less than a quarter in other areas.

More than half of over 16 have had the jab in the Tendring area of Essex around Clacton and Harwich - the largest proportion in England. While in Luton the figure is below 24% and in Cambridge it is just 21%. They are among the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

The age profile of the population in these areas will explain some of the differences with more older people living in some areas than others. So far people over the age of 60 have been among those targeted to be offered the vaccine first.

The rollout of the coronavirus vaccine has seen 35% of people over 16 in the Anglia region.

In the Tendring area of Essex nearly 66,000 people had their first dose by the end of February, which represents 50.6% of the population over the age of 16.

Luton has the lowest rate of people over 70 taking up the coronavirus injection in the Anglia region with 85.1% having the first dose by 28 February. That figure is also among the lowest in the country outside of London.

The highest figure in the region is in Broadland area of Norfolk where 96.2% of people over 70 have had the Covid injection.

More than one third of people over the age of 16 have had a coronavirus injection in the Anglia region Credit: ITV News Anglia

95.3% People over 80 in the East of England who have had first injection

94.4% People over 65 in the East of England who have had first injection

94.2% People older care home resident in the East of England who have had first injection

96.2% People over NHS frontline staff in the East of England who have had first injection

Percentage of people over the age of 16 given their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the Anglia region (percentage of Over 70s in brackets)Tendring - 50.6% (93.9%)North Norfolk - 48.9% (95.7%)East Suffolk - 48.6% (95.1%)Babergh - 48.2% (95.9%)Mid Suffolk - 48.2% (96.1%)Broadland - 45.1% (96.2%)King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 44.0% (95.1%)South Norfolk - 43.3% (96.1%)Breckland - 42.3% (94.9%)Maldon - 42.2% (95.4%)West Suffolk - 41.4% (94.6%)

Rochford - 41.1% (94.5%)Great Yarmouth - 39.8% (93.3%)Rutland - 38.5% (96.1%)Castle Point - 38.4% (92.4%)East Northamptonshire - 38.2% (94.9%)South Cambridgeshire - 38.1% (94.6%)Ipswich - 37.1% (91.9%)Kettering - 36.7% (93.3%)Hertsmere - 36.6% (91.0%)Fenland - 36.5% (93.9%)Daventry - 36.4% (95.8%)Huntingdonshire - 36.2% (94.6%)East Cambridgeshire - 36.1% (95.0%)Braintree - 35.6% (93.7%)North Hertfordshire - 35.6% (94.7%)Colchester - 35.3% (93.5%)South Northamptonshire - 35.3% (95.9%)Southend-on-Sea - 35.1% (91.2%)Three Rivers - 35.0% (92.1%)Uttlesford - 34.6% (95.2%)Chelmsford - 33.9% (95.0%)Wellingborough - 33.5% (92.4%)Central Bedfordshire - 33.5% (94.4%)Bedford - 33.5% (92.4%)East Hertfordshire - 33.1% (94.8%)Dacorum - 32.8% (92.7%)Epping Forest - 32.4% (92.2%)Brentwood - 32.0% (94.3%)Basildon - 31.5% (92.7%)Stevenage - 31.1% (93.0%)Norwich - 30.8% (93.4%)St Albans - 30.4% (93.7%)Harlow - 30.3% (90.9%)Broxbourne - 30.1% (93.0%)Northampton - 29.7% (91.2%)Welwyn Hatfield - 27.6% (93.3%)Watford - 27.4% (89.7%)Thurrock - 27.3% (91.3%)Corby - 27.2% (92.8%)Milton Keynes - 27.1% (92.4%)Peterborough - 26.6% (90.7%)Luton - 23.9% (85.1%)Cambridge - 20.8% (89.1%) The figures released by NHS England cover the period to 28 February

The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes