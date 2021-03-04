Grantchester's famous tea rooms vandalised

The owners of Grantchester's famous tea rooms say they've been overwhelmed by messages of support after an act of "mindless" vandalism.

On Monday night two tables and six deckchairs, which are a 120 year old feature of the garden, were smashed and canisters of nitrous oxide were also left lying around.

The Orchard has been there since the 1800s and the area is affectionately known as “God's Little Acre,” and thousands of people flock to enjoy the beautiful outdoor space in Cambridgeshire every summer.

Owners said in a facebook post: " It is very hard for all of us in the hospitality industry to remain positive right now, but when this kind of thing happens it gives all of us at the Orchard a kick in the guts which, quite frankly, we could do without."

Since the incident, people have been sending messages of support from around the world.

Posting on Facebook Ravenn said: "I'm so sorry this has happened to you. I'm in the US and I just adore Cambridge. I can't wait to come back and see you."

Gill said: "I had my wedding reception at the Orchard back in 1999. It’s a truly special place. I’m so sorry this has happened."

Jos said: "I'm so sorry. What a mindless act of disrespect, not just to you but to themselves, whoever did this. How sad that people have to resort to this kind of behaviour."

Responding to the support the owners said: "All of us at the Orchard would like to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who responded with a comment or symbol to our Facebook post reporting on the damage done to the Orchard Tea Garden by mindless vandalism a couple of days ago. It was very kind of you and much appreciated - thank you."

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "We are aware of reports of criminal damage at The Orchard Tea Garden, Mill Way, Grantchester.

"A crime has been raised but the investigation is pending further lines of enquiry. Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their online web chat service or by calling 101 and quoting reference 35/12252/21."