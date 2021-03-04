There is nothing that is currently acceptable to me or the club. Marcus Evans, Ipswich Town owner

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans says he still hasn't received an acceptable offer to sell the club - despite rumours of a takeover by a group of American investors.

In a letter to supporters, Evans reiterated that he isn't actively looking to sell and any deal would have to be in the best interests of the club.

However, Evans did also admit that there had been interest in the club - including an enquiry a couple of weeks ago from a group not previously mentioned in the media.

"Let me put on record that in my 13 years plus as owner of Ipswich Town, I have never looked to sell the club. That is still the case," he said.

"In that time I have received approaches to see if I would sell - some credible - some not so. I received another new enquiry only two weeks ago (not the one reported in the media) and in each case, I have looked first and foremost at whether that investment would be in the long term best interests of the club and also not to forget the interests of the army of small shareholders, whose equity I have never diluted, by looking to turn my debts into club equity.

"I have had detailed offers for the club past and present but there has been nothing brand new in the last 12 months, though a number of those with historic interest come back from time to time and there is nothing that is currently acceptable to me or the club and I reiterate that any decision that needs to be made by me will be based on what is right in the long term."

Evans also said that he and former manager Paul Lambert parted on "good terms" after the Scot left the club by mutual consent on Sunday night.

Paul Lambert left Ipswich Town on Sunday. Credit: PA

It's believed that a "difference of opinion" accelerated Lambert's departure.

Lambert had previously said in one of his final post match interviews as Ipswich manager that the "structure at the club was not right."

"Contrary to what you may think, Paul Lambert and I parted on good terms. Yes we had a difference of opinion on a number of things at the end and that made it right for all concerned that we went our separate ways but I wish him and Stuart Taylor every success and I told him that in our last series of Zoom conversations as owner and manager," said Evans.

"I’m not going into detail about what those disagreements were - other than to say that we have a squad as good as any in the division and a training ground that is equal, if not better, than some in the Championship."

Paul Cook will hold his first press conference as Ipswich boss on Thursday. Credit: PA

Evans moved quickly to appoint Paul Cook as Lambert's replacement, and he's confident the former Wigan Athletic boss can take the club back to the Championship at the earliest possible opportunity.

Cook will take his first training session as Ipswich boss on Thursday morning before being unveiled to the media later in the day.

"I firmly believe that Paul has all the credentials to take Ipswich Town forward and he will receive all the support I can give him to help him achieve that," he said.

"As Paul has said, promotion to the Championship is the goal for us this season and I know he believes with the squad we have, a top two position is within reach."