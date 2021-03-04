Man jailed for almost three years after police smash drugs ring

A dealer who supplied Class A drugs has been sentenced to almost three years in prison after police smashed a London drugs gang selling crack cocaine and heroin in Harlow.

Madju Bari was handed a 32-month jail sentence at Chelmsford Crown Court. Bari, 20, and from Bermondsey in South East London, was part of the Bishop drug line, responsible for selling crack cocaine and heroin in Harlow last year.

The gang had been uncovered and targeted by specialist officers working as part of the force's Operation Raptor. Bari was arrested last summer.

Detective Sergeant James Paget said: “If you are involved in drug dealing, it won’t be long before we knock at your door, or stop you in the street, to arrest you.

Every day we’re identifying and targeting criminals who sell drugs in our communities. “It’s not a quick or glamorous way to make money, as some might be under of illusion of thinking. Those involved put themselves and others in danger because drug dealing goes hand in hand with violence, grooming, and exploitation Det Sgt James Paget, Essex Police

“The people you think are your friends only care about themselves, and you will inevitably be arrested and face the prospect of going to prison, which will affect your future, and your family.”