Police issue warning over speeding offence scam

Northamptonshire Police have issued a warning over a fraud involving drivers guilty of speeding offences trying to wriggle out of fines and penalty points.

A long-term investigation has uncovered a criminal gang which is helping people get away with speeding - all over the country.

The team found that people caught speeding are contacting fraudsters who are asking for payment in return for getting the offence cancelled or appealed.

The money is paid and the fraudster then completes the Notice of Intended Prosecution using someone else’s details, which results in innocent drivers getting penalty points on their licence they don’t deserve.

In one case, a man even received a summons to court after his details were used fraudulently on a number of occasions creating a situation where he had to many points on his licence.

Four people have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit fraud in connection with the creation of the scam and the fraudulent service. More than 60 people have also been identified as having paid for the service and they are also being pursued for offences.

DC Eve Atkin from Northamptonshire Police’s Fraud Team, said: “We have so far identified 116 offences across nineteen police force areas and continue to investigate this case in order to pursue both the people responsible and the people paying for this service.

When you are caught speeding, there is no way to make it go away. Paying for the services of fraudsters, who use the details of innocent members of the public, is a criminal offence and one that is committed not only by the fraudster offering the service but also by the member of the public who uses those services. DC Eve Atkin

"By paying for this service, you are perverting the course of justice – a crime which carries a sentence of imprisonment."