It's testing times for schools across the Anglia region as the race is on to test all secondary students for coronavirus ahead of their return to the classroom next week.

Eventually students will test themselves at home but the first ones have to be carried out at school.

Teachers say that's putting added pressure on staff but should help give some of them and their students the confidence to come back.

For students returning to class next week, they are now taking a school test of a different kind. It's lesson on how to take rapid Covid tests at Old Buckenham High School near Attleborough. The school gym has been transformed into a testing centre

Old Buckenham High School has been testing 200 pupils a day in preparation for fully reopening for face-to-face lessons Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Head at Old Buckenham High School, Andrew Fell, said some students were anxious about taking the test.

"We have encouraged parents to bring their children in. What we wanted to do is to open fully. So Monday becomes a normal school day. For us, bringing students back into a normal school routine, normal school day is key for us. Because we know there's lots of work to do."

Usually deputy headteacher Andy Dwight usually holds PE sessions in the school gym and now he's been running the testing operation there.

"It's taken a massive team effort to get 200 students through a day, but it has gone a lot better than expected.

We have all adapted, we have all worked hard to support each other. I do think it has brought the school community together. I think we have flourished in this time of difficulty. Andy Dwight, Deputy Head, Old Buckenham High School

Pupils are shown how to perform their own coronavirus tests Credit: ITV News Anglia

Children will take their first three tests at school working the next two weeks before moving to home testing twice a week.

So far there have been no positive results. They hope by doing the tests early - it will make the transition back to school next week a lot smoother.

Ricky Paterson, a Year 8 student, said: "It's nice sitting at home, lounging around doing school work and getting to play stuff but it is nice coming back to school so I can see my mates and actually chat to them ." Classrooms are already open to the children of key workers. The school is hoping these measures can safely welcome back all 560, so face-to-face education can return for all.

