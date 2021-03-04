Three men have been arrested after some boxes of lateral flow tests were stolen from a lorry in Harlow.

The tests were due to be sent to secondary schools across the country, but were taken from a lorry on Harlow Business Park in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A 31-year-old man from Canvey, a 27-year-old man from Newham and a 37-year-old man from Dagenham are all being questioned on suspicion of theft, while the man from Dagenham is also being questioned on suspicion of drug driving.

Police have confirmed that the tests have now been recovered.

“Our colleagues in the NHS, and dedicated volunteers across the country, are working tirelessly to stop the spread of coronavirus and save lives," Chief Superintendent Stuart Hooper said.

“I’m thrilled that we were able to recover the lateral flow tests so that those in need are able to keep themselves and others safe at this difficult time.“I’d like to remind the people of Essex that you can go and get yourself tested at sites across the county, and we’d encourage you to do so where possible.”