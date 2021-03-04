Coronavirus cases are continuing to fall across the Anglia region with the infection rate the lowest it has been since the middle of October.

The number of positive tests recorded across the area in the week to 27 February was 5,492 which was a reduction of 2,310 compared with the previous week.

The infection rate in the region was 75.2 cases per 100,000 in the population, which was down by near 30% in a week. The infection rate in England during the same period was 86.3.

The number of cases does vary sharply from place to place with the highest infection in the region in Corby in Northamptonshire with 216 cases per 100,000. The lowest rate in the region is in the Uttlesford area of Essex with 20 cases per 100,000.

The full list of infection rates in each part of the Anglia region is below

One of the UK's largest studies into the spread of Covid-19 has seen infections across England decline by two thirds between January and February.

The React-1 report by Imperial College London and Ipsos Mori tested 165,400 volunteers between 4 to 23 February to test the prevalence of coronavirus in the general population. It means the data captures people who don't show symptoms and so would not otherwise be tested for the condition but nevertheless could pass it on.

Overall, the report found that 1 in 204 people across the country were infected. The study found that in the East of England the number of people infected went down from 53 in every 10,000 to 40 in 10,000.

The Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP, Matt Hancock said: “It is encouraging to see continued evidence of cases falling overall, and I want to thank everyone for sticking to the rules and supporting each other through this pandemic.

There is some cause for concern that our hard-won progress may be slowing down, and even reversing in some regions so it is important we remain vigilant - this is on all of us. Matt Hancock MP, Health & Social Care Secretary

“We have set out a cautious, but irreversible approach to easing restrictions but until we reach each milestone, we must all remember the virus is still here, and still dangerous.”

The number of people being treated in hospital for coronavirus in the East of England has now dropped below 1,000 for the first time since November but there are still about 80 people a day admitted for treatment.

964 Coronavirus patients being treated in hospitals in the East of England on 3 March

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region.

The figures, for the seven days to Saturday 27 February, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

The list is based on Public Health England data published on Wednesday 3 March on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (28 February - 3 March) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Saturday 27 February (with the previous week in brackets)

Corby - 216.0 (343.4) - down 37%

Fenland - 190.5 (212.1) - down 10%

Peterborough - 181.9 (272.9) - down 33%

Luton - 151.1 (214.0) - down 29%

Wellingborough - 112.9 (228.3) - down 51%

Northampton - 107.7 (170.1) - down 37%

Bedford - 106.8 (143.1) - down 25%

Kettering - 104.2 (201.4) - down 48%

Milton Keynes - 100.9 (130.6) - down 23%

East Northamptonshire - 96.3 (151.3) - down 36%

Stevenage - 93.3 (121.8) - down 23%

Rutland - 92.7 (248.0) - down 63%

Huntingdonshire - 90.5 (116.9) - down 23%

Watford - 89.0 (91.1) - down 2%

Colchester - 87.8 (100.7) - down 13%

Daventry - 86.1 (128.0) - down 33%

Tendring - 83.9 (124.2) - down 32%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 81.3 (101.1) - down 20%

Ipswich - 81.1 (87.6) - down 8%

Thurrock - 79.2 (118.7) - down 33%

Dacorum - 77.5 (64.6) - up 20%

Harlow - 74.7 (111.4) - down 33%

Gt Yarmouth - 73.5 (116.8) - down 37%

Brentwood - 71.4 (106.5) - down 33%

Rochford - 68.7 (88.1) - down 22%

Cambridge - 66.5 (66.5) - unchanged

Central Bedfordshire - 66.2 (93.2) - down 29%

Basildon - 65.7 (78.5) - down 16%

Three Rivers - 65.4 (85.7) - down 24%

Epping Forest - 65.3 (63.0) - up 4%

Breckland - 65.0 (111.5) - down 42%

Hertsmere - 62.0 (74.3) - down 17%

Braintree - 61.6 (75.4) - down 18%

Welwyn Hatfield - 61.0 (102.4) - down 40%

Chelmsford - 55.5 (69.0) - down 20%

South Northamptonshire - 55.0 (57.1) - down 4%

Broxbourne - 54.5 (74.0) - down 26%

Southend - 51.9 (82.5) - down 37%

East Cambridgeshire - 50.1 (67.9) - down 26%

South Cambridgeshire - 49.0 (47.8) - up 3%

Norwich - 48.4 (96.7) - down 50%

West Suffolk - 47.5 (60.3) - down 21%

Castle Point - 44.3 (95.2) - down 53%

Maldon - 41.6 (72.4) - down 43%

East Suffolk - 40.1 (52.9) - down 24%

St Albans - 39.7 (66.7) - down 40%

North Hertfordshire - 39.7 (69.6) - down 43%

East Hertfordshire - 36.7 (77.5) - down 53%

Broadland - 36.7 (70.3) - down 48%

South Norfolk - 34.8 (56.8) - down 39%

Babergh - 34.8 (61.9) - down 44%

Mid Suffolk - 33.7 (42.4) - down 20%

North Norfolk - 25.8 (52.5) - down 51%

Uttlesford - 19.7 (62.4) - down 68%The Anglia region is the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Rutland