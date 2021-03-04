Tributes paid to former Harlow MP

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has led tributes to the former Harlow MP Stan Newens, who has died at the age of 91.

Mr Newens, who served the town between 1974 and 1983, and had represented Epping in the 1960s, died on Tuesday (March 2nd).

Writing on Facebook, Mr Corbyn described his former colleague as a "great supporter of peace and social justice"

He wrote:

He returned to parliament as MP for Harlow and knew and loved every blade of grass, every tree, every paving stone, and every turning in his much-loved hometown. Jeremy Corbyn MP

"It was my honour to host a 90th birthday party for Stan in the Leader of the Opposition’s office in February 2020.I am so sad at his passing. He was a man who gave his life to social justice, the labour movement, and the people who elected him to parliament and the European parliament.I want to put on record my thanks to Stan Newens, and to all his family for supporting him in all his good work."

Evidence of his love of Harlow, could be seen in his work with the town's museum.

The East of England Labour party described him as deeply committed to social justice.

Mr Newens went on to represent London as an MEP.