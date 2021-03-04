The professor who created the Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine is being given a top honour previously awarded to Winston Churchill and Stephen Hawking.

Kettering-born Sarah Gilbert, who was an undergraduate at the University of East Anglia in Norfolk, was the lead researcher on the Oxford vaccine team.

She's won the Albert Medal for her work which is awarded annually.

It is a great honour to receive this award. The creation and the development of the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine came after I had worked in this field for many years, learning how to move quickly from a concept to a licensed vaccine. With a great team at Oxford we developed a 'vaccine for the world' which is now being used to save lives in many countries; our goal from the very beginning. Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology

Sarah was the lead researcher on the Oxford vaccine team. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sarah, who is a Professor of Vaccinology at Oxford University, has been recognised for her services to collaborative innovation for the global common good.

She's the 156th recipient of the medal, which was instituted in 1864 as a memorial to Prince Albert, former President of the Society.

Previous recipients range from scientists to artists to social campaigners, including:

Winston Churchill in 1945 for leading the allies to victory

Marie Curie in 1910 for the discovery of radium

Alexander Graham Bell in 1902 for the invention of the telephone

Stephen Hawking in 1999 for improving public awareness of physics

Tim Berners-Lee in 2002 for the creation of the World Wide Web

Sarah has been recognised for her services to collaborative innovation for the global common good. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Medal will be awarded in a pre-recorded ceremony, which will be broadcast on April 14th at 6:00pm as part of the Royal Society of Arts' Living Change campaign.